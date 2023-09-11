HANOVER, Md. — The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, a national nonprofit membership organization that advocates for people affected by sickle cell disease, will participate in National Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September. The association will hold events, engage with the sickle cell community and support the activities of its member organizations this month.

National Sickle Cell Awareness Month was designated by Congress to focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

“Now is the time to unite on behalf of the more than 100,000 Americans who live with sickle cell disease, many of whom suffer in silence,” said Regina Hartfield, president and CEO of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. “Join us for a walk to fight sickle cell, learn about the condition and our efforts, talk to your family and friends, donate blood and call your representatives. September is the month to speak up for sickle cell.”

* Walk with the Stars will unite people and families affected by sickle cell on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time at Rash Field in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Participants will raise funds and join together for a walk supporting the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and its work. Walk with the Stars is presented by Pfizer. Learn more and register at charity.pledgeit.org/WalkWithTheStars.

* Sickle Cell Awareness Month Social Parties will feature online conversations on X, formerly known as Twitter, hosted by the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. Participants will interact, share, learn and celebrate by posting tweets using the hashtag #SickleCellMatters on Sept. 18, 20 and 22 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America will feature sickle cell trivia on social media every Friday.

* Fight sickle cell disease by donating blood to the American Red Cross. Blood transfusions are one of the most critical treatments for sickle cell patients. Donors can join the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America’s virtual blood drive. Learn more and pledge online.

* Sickle cell groups across the country will hold events for National Sickle Cell Awareness Month throughout September, including webcasts, walks and races, summits and seminars and fundraisers. Learn more online.

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America invites advocacy organizations, corporate and federal partners and supporters to use the hashtags #SickleCellMatters2023, #SickleCellAwarenessMonth, #SCDAA2023AwarenessMonth and #SCDSCTmatters in social media posts about sickle cell disease throughout September. More information, including a flyer, fact sheet and social media toolkit, is available online.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disease causing red blood cells to take a sickle shape, which leads to blockages that prevent blood from reaching parts of the body. As a result, people with sickle cell complications can experience anemia, jaundice, gallstones, stroke, chronic pain, organ damage and premature death. No universal cure exists.

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America advocates for people affected by sickle cell conditions and empowers community-based organizations to maximize quality of life and raise public consciousness while advancing the search for a universal cure. The association and more than 50 member organizations support sickle cell research, public and professional health education and patient and community services. (www.sicklecelldisease.org)