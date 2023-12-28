By Ivan Sanchez

As 2023 draws to a close, reflection on a year marked by the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) prompts consideration of future directions. A recent study by the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility posits that generative AI has the potential to exacerbate the racial economic gap in the United States by $43 billion annually. While generative AI and automation present transformative possibilities, they also pose challenges.

The emergence of “deepfakes,” realistic yet fabricated images, illustrates one facet of AI application. Generative AI’s capacity to produce deceptive videos and stories contributes to the proliferation of “fake news” in society. However, akin to the atomic age, there exists the potential to harness generative AI for societal benefits, such as reducing the traditional 40-hour work week and affording individuals more leisure time for personal pursuits.

The McKinsey Institute underscores the vulnerability of Black Americans, whose double unemployment rate compared to White workers places them in occupations at higher risk of automation. This includes roles in office support, production, food services, and mechanical installation and repair. Addressing these disparities requires a nuanced approach that acknowledges the dual potential of AI—both as a source of progress and a potential threat to livelihoods.

In parallel with discussions on green energy, the integration of new technologies into society is not a binary choice. Embracing innovation is inevitable, but considerations for those affected by these changes must be prioritized. Effective regulations are imperative to ensure that as generative AI replaces jobs, measures are in place to support those at risk of unemployment.

The inevitability of change demands a proactive stance from Americans. Anticipation of the future, with its inherent uncertainties, should not instill fear. Instead, it calls for a commitment to creating safeguards and regulations akin to those established by unions and the European Union. Only through such measures can American society navigate the evolving landscape of AI and enable its population to grow in tandem with this transformative technology.

