By Dr. June

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Tribune is pleased to announce the launch of their online store this Friday, November 10.

The unique selection of products available for purchase represent some of the top sellers that also offer online sales. Customers that travel, or live out-of-state, have an opportunity to view the offerings at the Tribune online store and personally shop with each vendor with the simplicity of clicking on the vendor links. Shown are a few of the over 80 diverse suppliers that sell retail products at The Tennessee Tribune’s stores at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Orders are shipped from the vendors directly to a customer’s home or office.

To make purchases please visit the online store at www.TheTennesseTribuneStore.com