Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-The annual Big Breakfast Fundraiser, organized to support and uplift the voices of our youth, has once again proven the power of community connection. With the theme of “Amplifying Youth Voice,” this year’s event was a resounding success. To date, the total invested from the community is $751,000, with gifts coming in

daily. The organization expects the final total to be $835K.

Presented by Amazon, the event was held at the Music City Center with the aim of empowering our young generation. Funds raised help inspire youth to voice their ideas, goals, and dreams through professionally supported one-to-one and group mentorship relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee will use the funds to fuel program innovation and volunteer recruitment initiatives. Amazon’s astounding support

was instrumental in making this event a great success.

The event was enlivened with a stellar opening act by the Gallatin High School Marching Band. Their lively performance added a vibrant touch to the event.

The fundraiser was graced by the presence of Ran Carthon, General Manager for the Tennessee Titans. His inspiring keynote speech resonated with the attendees, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and giving our youth the tools, they need to succeed.

“The breakfast was phenomenal. Hearing the stories and seeing the other young men and women who have been mentored through the program is inspiring. It’s something I look forward to being a part of moving forward”, said Ran Carthon.

Local comedian DJ Pryor hosted the event, adding a touch of humor and light-heartedness to the proceedings. His engaging style kept the audience entertained and engaged throughout the event.

For the 17th year, we’ve gathered the community to celebrate the power of mentorship. Seeing 1,300 leaders, Bigs, Little’s, families, board members, and staff come together to build connection and empower our young folks is inspiring. When we link arms, all things are possible.”, says Melissa Hudson-Gant, Chief Executive Officer of BBBSMT. Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to acknowledge each event sponsor for their generous investments in making this breakfast a success.

Gold Sponsors

Transcor, Coretrust, UPS, Advance Financial, Delta Dental, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Northwestern Mutual, Jackson, Gresham Smith, Boyle

Silver Sponsors

Messer, United Healthcare, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Centurion, Kroger, Nashville Electric Service.

Bronze Sponsors

Bank of America, Crosslin, Riggs Davie, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Johnston & Associates, MentorHub, Scarlett Family Foundation, Five Iron, Fifth Third Bank, Skanska, Plow, Ragen Smith, Ryman Hospitality, BDO, Regions Bank, First Bank, Milek Media

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee is grateful to all attendees, sponsors, and investors who helped raise funds and awareness for the cause of “Amplifying Youth Voice.” We look forward to your continued investment in our future endeavors.

