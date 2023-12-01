By Kelli Sharpe

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) – If you’re a college football fan you might have seen Tennessee State University featured in the “Scream,” Coke Zero Sugar television commercial. The national spot highlights passionate fans cheering for their respective college teams. TSU is the only historically Black institution (HBCU) in the beverage advertisement.

“The Tennessee State University family is proud to have been selected for the Coca-Cola commercial, allowing us to be showcased in households, across the country and around the world on a national platform,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

“We are honored that this corporate giant included TSU in the campaign and for the attention it is bringing our institution. We have been committed to elevating our brand, and being a part of the commercial continues that effort.”

The TSU scene has five students gathered in a dorm room displaying the University’s athletics logo, while watching the game from a laptop wearing TSU gear and face paint. Coca-Cola said the concept was to show that being an active fan is hard work.

The 60-second spot can be seen during nationally televised collegiate games and shows fans watching their college teams live in the stands, on television, livestreaming, or listening on the radio.