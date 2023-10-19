NASHVILLE, TN — First, thanks to all who joined us for last week’s amazing events with educator Dr. Jane MacMorran and author Shonda Buchanan (Black Indian: A Memoir) for two days of presentations, dialogues, and workshops on Three Roots of Appalachia (Indigenous, Black, Scots-Irish). We have much more on the horizon to honor these roots!

We are so excited to welcome back world champion fancy dancer, musician, educator, actor, and model Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki/Diné) for a residency at Global Education Center.

While here, Larry will be going to schools and community organizations for performances and workshops as well as joining with local performers Trenton Wheeler and the Charles Robinson Family for a community concert on October 27 at 7:30 pm at the Darkhorse Theater, 4610 Charlotte Avenue. Larry still has a couple of openings for school performances. Reach out to ellen@globaleducationcenter.org or at 615-292-3023 to schedule.

There is much more on the horizon for fall! Including another really fun and educational event to let everyone experience a little BLACK GIRL MAGIC! That’s right – we are screening the documentary Black Barbie along with the filmmaker. We invite you to join us for this festive event and to research Black Barbie through the ages and come dressed as Black Barbie from whatever decade you prefer! We will strut our stuff at a fun Soul Train Line style fashion show.

So come on out – mother, daughters, granddaughters, aunties & all!!!