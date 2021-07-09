VIDEO: Howls About That? Golden Retriever Puts On Brave Face Next To Singing Huskies

Video shows what happened when a Canadian dog owner went on a road trip with his two crooning Huskies and unimpressed Golden Retriever Zoey.

Christopher Boudens from British Columbia posted the video on his Instagram, where it amassed nearly 400,000 views.

Husky siblings Nico and Jackson love to “sing” together, much to the displeasure of Zoey, apparently.

Boudens often shares videos of the Huskies in song, while Zoey sits nearby, seemingly unimpressed with their musical antics.

In one video, Nico and Jackson are heard wailing along to the radio as Zoey sits in the middle, appearing to ignore them.

Another video shows the Husky siblings crooning in matching sweatshirts on a bed, while Zoey sits in front of them looking nonplussed.

The dogs’ owner, Christopher Boudens (@chrisboudens/Zenger)

“I definitely know I have three dogs,” Boudens said. “I may even go for four someday. It’s just great having them around all the time.”

He said he feeds his pets dry dog food from the veterinarian and a lot of meat and vegetables at times.

“We go on lots of hikes with them, and they sometimes come skiing, fishing or biking with us.

“Since we got our dogs as puppies, we take care of them with tons of exercise, love, playtime and adventures.

“They have a lot of dog friends, and apart from the ‘screaming’ videos, they behave extremely well and relax most of the day,” he said.

The Siberian Husky is ‘a thickly coated, compact sled dog of medium size and great endurance … developed to work in packs, pulling light loads at moderate speeds over vast frozen expanses,” according to the American Kennel Club. “They are friendly, fastidious and dignified.

Boudens’ Huskies love to sing, while his Golden Retriever sits nearby. (@chrisboudens/Zenger)

“Quick and nimble-footed, Siberians are known for their powerful but seemingly effortless gait. Tipping the scales at no more than 60 pounds, they are noticeably smaller and lighter than their burly cousin, the Alaskan Malamute. As born pack dogs, they enjoy family life and get on well with other dogs.”

The Golden Retriever, according to the American Kennel Club, is “an exuberant Scottish gun dog of great beauty (and) stands among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work.

“The Golden Retriever is a sturdy, muscular dog of medium size, famous for the dense, lustrous coat of gold that gives the breed its name.”

(Edited by Judith Isacoff and Fern Siegel)