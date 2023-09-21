By Clint Confehr

COLUMBIA, TN — An Old Glory Knights imperial wizard paid $300 for a public defender, he and public records say as two related court hearings are set next week.

For allegedly distributing handbills warning “the klan is back,” Daniel Walls, 38, of Santa Fe, and a boy are charged with vandalism and civil rights intimidation of three historically Black churches.

Maury County’s Juvenile Court is asked to declare the boy delinquent.

People offended by Ku Klux Klan “night rides” might appear split on whether the minor should be tried as an adult. Walls’ arrest warrant says the boy becomes an adult Jan.18.

During in-person interviews and speaking by telephone, Walls admits he drove the boy in Columbia to distribute KKK “literature.” The leader of “maybe 50 people, tops” says he didn’t create the flyers that “warned race traitors, mixed breeds, communist[s], homosexuals and all other walks of Godless degeneracy that the Klan is back, so make amends or stay away.”

Living with his aunt, the boy wanted to do something in early July, so her boyfriend, Walls, drove him, but didn’t post flyers at churches, Walls said. He’s charged with contributing to the delinquency of the minor accused of sticking flyers on church marquees.

Should the boy be tried as an adult? “He had just as much in on it as I did,” Walls replied. To stay a klansman, Walls said he’s to “distribute literature,” usually by flyer drops or night rides, so when the boy repeated “‘Let’s go do something; I’m bored,’” he relented. “Numerous driveways …and apartment complexes got them… How’s that targeting one specific race?” Walls asked, adding the minor set their route.

Maury County NAACP Branch President Terry Hannah, former branch president Paco Havard, Elks Lodge 1155 Exalted Leader Eddie Wilkes and Columbia Stand Together Fellowship member Juli Beck say the boy should be tried as an adult. Advocating chances for “restitution,” Columbia Central High School Discipline Clerk Gail Crowley said no. Those pausing to reflect include Columbia Planning Commissioner Christa Martin, a former vice mayor and a former county library trustee. The offense deserves prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, County Commission Chairman Eric Previti said among others standing against hate at a July 13 gathering where Police Chief Jeremy Alsup left prosecution venue decisions up to District Attorney Brent Cooper who hasn’t returned calls.

Jack West, the boy’s attorney, said Cooper hadn’t spoken to him about petitioning Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Chapman to transfer the case to circuit court where intimidation is punishable by sentences of two- to 12 years and maximum fines of $5,000. Juveniles may face probation and community service.

Walls apologized saying: “What I did was stupid;” people compare him to Hitler; and he has constitutional rights. “I didn’t know it was illegal to offend people,” Walls said, adding local gay pride events and race mixing offend his biblical beliefs. Walls acknowledged religious scholars say the Bible can be interpreted to support different beliefs.

Hannah and Wilkes say he’s trying to shift blame. Havard asks, “If [the minor] gets away with it, what’s he going to do?”

Judge Chapman set Monday for the boy’s second court hearing. Juvenile court exists to: protect public interests; remove delinquent children from the taint of criminality and the consequences of criminal behavior; and substitute treatment, training and rehabilitation.

Sessions Court Judge Bobby Sands put Walls on Wednesday’s docket. Public Defender Travis Jones may represent Walls. The $300 administrative fee off-sets state costs. Walls says his First Amendment freedoms are more important than $300 and, as a separatist, he disavows hate.