TN Democratic Party launches effort to build organizing presence across the state

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Democratic Party today announced the launch of TNDP Organizing Hub: Summer 2026, a statewide effort to build a real, year-round organizing presence across Tennessee. On the heels of a historic new chapter for the Tennessee Democratic Party under Chair Rachel Campbell’s leadership where they have re-organized local county parties in all 95 counties in the state, put Tennessee on the national stage, hired key staff roles, and recruited candidates in every corner of the state, this summer program builds on that momentum by creating consistent, accessible ways for people in every part of Tennessee to plug in, including recurring phone banks, canvasses, and more, while building a strong, people-powered network ahead of upcoming elections and beyond.

“This effort builds on a new era for the Tennessee Democratic Party rooted in organizing, action, and showing up in every corner of the state. We know that partisan outcomes require partisan programming, and we are building the infrastructure to deliver real results for working families. The Organizing Hub is how we develop the next generation of leaders and grow a base of Democrats ready to show up, give Tennesseans something to fight for, and take on the extremist Republican supermajority. Our vision is simple and clear: organize everywhere so we can compete and win anywhere, and this is how we make that vision real,” said Rachel Campbell, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.