5 Questions with Morgan Freeman

Journey into the soul of the Mississippi Delta—where the Blues was born—for a one-night-only musical event that stirs the heart and ignites the spirit. Join Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman in person, as he brings cinematic narration to this unforgettable fusion of symphonic grandeur and raw Delta Blues. Don’t miss this extraordinary performance on September 26 at 7:30 PM, only at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

This concert blends a maestro with the Delta Blues. Morgan Freeman provides a special in-person appearance as the show’s narrator. This concert features filmed segments at Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, where he pays tribute to the birthplace of the blues. Expect live blues performances by legendary Delta musicians with orchestral arrangements. Mr. Freeman is a lifelong advocate for preserving Delta culture. His narration guides the audience through the history and evolution of blues, tracing its influence on genres like rock, gospel, and soul. He’s also one of the co-founders of the Ground Zero Blues Club that honors the legacy of blues artists. It’s a celebration of the Delta’s impact on global music, from Robert Johnson’s mythical crossroads to the British Invasion’s blues-inspired rock. The Tribune spoke to Freeman exclusively about this unique concert.

TRIBUNE: Tell us about the Morgan Freeman Symphonic Blues Experience.

MORGAN: I’m also a producer. I’ve been producing for years. I just don’t get, you know, that ‘produced by’ credit because it’s not my thing…A few years ago, this work came from an idea of Eric Meier. He’s a real idea man. He’s such a world changer and a go-getter. Eric and (Howard) actually came up with this concept, and so I just ride along with that because it’s so smart. So, we did it in Savannah, GA, and it went very well there. We then took the show to Dublin, Ireland, and Austria. So, we thought, ‘oh, this is really happening!’ Someone brought it home, and now people in Nashville will get to see it at the end of this month…I don’t have to do any preparation at all for these shows, Janice. I don’t sing. I don’t have to join the orchestra and learn music. My part’s already done, so I just attend and be part of the cheering section.

TRIBUNE: I saw a video earlier this year of you and the righteous Reverend Al Green singing. What was that like for you, singing with Al Green at the Ground Zero Blues Club?

MORGAN: I’ve been a big fan of Al’s music my whole life, and to share the stage with him was definitely something on my bucket list…I grew up singing. I’ve been quite musical since my childhood. I was in the high school band and was also in the high school glee club too. Later, I was in Broadway musicals. So, you know, I got a little background in the musical district. You know what I’m trying to say? (LoL)

TRIBUNE: Any talk of you and Al Green collaborating on any musical projects?

MORGAN: No, that was a one-off deal. But I’m sure that if I call him and say, ‘Hey, Al, can we call on you again? I’m sure he’ll say, ‘Yeah, where are we going? What are we doing?

TRIBUNE: What’s next in films?

MORGAN: We’re working on a couple of film projects, and as far as I know, we’re premiering Now You See Me, Now You Don’t (November 2025). Yes, the Thaddeus Matthews character is back. There are other projects in the woods. There’s always something percolating somewhere. However, if they haven’t been consummated yet, then you shouldn’t discuss them, as they could easily fall out of the bucket.

TRIBUNE: What would you like to say to Nashville readers about why they should come out and pat their feet and do some dancing with you guys on September 26th at the Schermerhorn?

MORGAN: Well, if you miss out on this, oh, you’re going to miss a good thing! I understand the tickets are nearly sold out. So, I would advise you to come out and see us on September 26.