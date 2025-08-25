Community Invited to Join Tours of the Obama Presidential Center

“We want to welcome our neighbors to the site so that they can begin to imagine how they will use and enjoy the Obama Presidential Center,” said Josh Harris, Vice President of Public Engagement at The Obama Foundation. “We’re inviting our neighbors and all Chicagoans to engage with this project as it comes to life. Whether you’re walking the site’s perimeter or stopping by a coffee shop during our 77 Neighborhood Tour, there are many ways to learn, connect, and be inspired.”