Free Virtual Wealth Creation Workshops

NASHVILLE, TN — Join the Nashville Foundation for Women of Color, Inc. in a virtual three-part series workshop on the Three Stages of Wealth Creation. The workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about building wealth.

The first hour-long workshop, “Fundamentals of Building Wealth,” will be on December 3, 2020. On December 10, 2020, the second workshop will discuss “Transferring the Fundamentals into Strategies.” On December 17, 2020, the workshop discussion will be “Ways to Ensure Your Retirement Years Are Financially Stable” for your next phase of life. All sessions will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 pm C.T.

Participants are encouraged to join the Zoom Meeting via video if possible. Pre-registration is required and available on Eventbrite. You will need to register for each Thursday session, and you can register up to four additional people. Upon registration, you will receive a Zoom link to access the workshop.

To register for each of the three workshops, visit eventbrite.com (event #128423751899).

For more information, email [email protected]