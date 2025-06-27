TSU, State, reach agreement to reallocate $96M to school

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University (TSU) and the State of Tennessee have reached an agreement that will enable the university to utilize $96 million over the next three years, previously allocated for deferred maintenance, to enhance university operations.

The $250 million allocated by the State of Tennessee in April 2022 for capital improvements and infrastructure upgrades is making a difference at TSU. The initial $99 million is actively addressing deferred maintenance. The remaining $151 million is still available for use at TSU. Today, the State agreed to redirect a portion of these funds ($96 million) to support TSU’s operational needs, while the remaining $55 million is designated for key projects, including $33 million for upgrading campus electrical grids and $22 million to finalize funding for the new Food and Animal & Environmental Science buildings in the College of Agriculture.

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson said, “This agreement provides TSU with the opportunity to solve its financial challenges and regain its legacy as one of our nation’s great, historic institutions of higher education. With this agreement and the current leadership team, TSU is once again on the rise.”

Interim President Dwayne Tucker stated, “I want to thank Comptroller Jason Mumpower, Commissioner Jim Bryson, and all the State legislators who partnered with us to provide a transformational opportunity for TSU. It not only provides crucial cash flow to ensure the university’s financial sustainability but also allows us to invest in enriching the student experience and strengthening our capacity to attract both students and qualified employees.”

Redirecting funding is pivotal in addressing immediate operational needs, allowing TSU to focus on long-term goals while ensuring a stable financial future. The additional investments in infrastructure will create a more robust learning environment, fostering innovation and growth for our students, faculty, and community.

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower remarked, “Investing in education is investing in Tennessee’s future. The State is committed to TSU and is proud to support its legacy that advances workforce development and agricultural innovation. We are encouraged by the progress TSU has made in recent months and remain committed to its long-term success and promising path forward. I signed this agreement because I have confidence in TSU’s current leadership team and their ability to understand and navigate the institution’s challenges.”

Under the newly appointed Board of Trustees and administration this year, TSU is working diligently with third-party State agencies to implement proper processes, reporting, training, and safeguards to strengthen financial oversight and compliance.

Board of Trustees Chair Dakasha Winton added, “The support from the State to reallocate these funds underscores our commitment to providing a top-tier education and the necessary resources to cultivate global leaders. These vital improvements will modernize the campus infrastructure and enhance the college experience for today’s students and for future generations of Tigers.”