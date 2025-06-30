Charlotte Knight Griffin Takes Office as TBA President-Elect

NASHVILLE, June 17, 2025 — Eads attorney Charlotte Knight Griffin took office as TBA’s president-elect last week during the group’s Annual Convention in Franklin. She previously served as vice president of the association and will advance to the presidency in June 2026.

Knight Griffin began her career in private practice in Memphis after earning her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law (now Winston College of Law). She joined Memphis Light, Gas and Water as a staff attorney in 1978 and was named the manager of legal services in 2000. She retired in April 2023 after 45 years of service.

Knight Griffin has been active in the TBA for many years, most recently serving as vice president, speaker of the House of Delegates and a member of the Board of Governors. She is a past chair of the Local Government Practice and Litigation sections, a charter fellow of the Young Lawyers Division (YLD), a past executive officer of the YLD and president of the TBA YLD Fellows. She also has been involved in legal organizations at the local, state and national levels and is a fellow in the Memphis, Tennessee and American bar foundations.

Taking office along with Knight Griffin were President Heidi Barcus, an attorney with Lewis Thomason in Knoxville, and Vice President John Farringer with the Nashville law firm of Sherrard Roe Voigt Harbison. Lawyers from across the state gathered in Franklin last week for the TBA’s Annual Convention, which provides opportunities for continuing legal education, networking, and recognition of attorneys who have performed outstanding legal work and community service.

The Tennessee Bar Association (TBA) is the largest professional association in Tennessee with nearly 14,000 members. Founded in 1881, the TBA represents the entire spectrum of the legal profession in Tennessee and beyond and is dedicated to enhancing fellowship and professionalism among the members of Tennessee’s legal community.