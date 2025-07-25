Hall returns to Meharry

NASHVILLE, TN — Lawrence Hall, Jr., MPA, returns to Meharry to serve as senior vice president of government relations. Hall is the former Meharry VP of business development.

Hall also served at Trevecca Nazarene University—his alma mater—where he was the engagement officer for donor and business partnerships. In this role, he successfully established university partnerships that fostered collaborative research, enhanced academic programs, and opened new pathways for students and faculty development. Hall was integral in initiating conversations between Trevecca and Ascension Saint Thomas regarding the establishment of a nursing school partnership.

Hall’s earlier government relations experience was with the Tennessee General Assembly where he was a research analyst under the Speaker of the House of Representatives for 13 years. In addition, he served as the liaison to the State House and Local Government Committee. Hall also served as a Metropolitan Council member from 1999 to 2003, where he chaired the Public Works and Transportation Committees.

Additionally, he played a key role in assisting the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) in securing a HOPE VI federal grant, which supported the demolition and redevelopment of low-income housing throughout the county.

“We are pleased that Mr. Lawrence Hall has returned home to his Meharry family. His expertise and strategic leadership will be invaluable as he interacts with government entities at the local, state, and federal levels,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth Jr., president and CEO.