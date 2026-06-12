Hannah Said Selected as Next Student Member of Board of Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Hannah Said, a rising junior at Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School, will be the next student member of the MNPS Board of Education.

Said will join Ava Dakash, a rising senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School,

in representing MNPS’s 80,000 students in 2026-27 and will succeed Hannah Nguyen, who graduated in May from John Overton High School.

During her first two years of high school, Said has served as a student leader in multiple organizations at Hume-Fogg and in the city, including working with students in an after-school program she started.

“I commend the time and effort the Board has dedicated to inspiring youth advocacy within schools, and I take deep pride and honor in being that voice,” she said. “I hope these next two years as a student school board member reflect my deep commitment to social justice and the progress I hope to achieve.”

Board Member Cheryl Mayes, who led the selection committee, said Said “distinguished herself throughout every stage of the selection process.”

“Her application materials and letters of recommendation were exceptional, and her in-person interview demonstrated maturity, leadership, and a genuine commitment to serving students across Metro Nashville Public Schools,” Mayes said. “The committee was particularly impressed by her passion for advocacy, her desire to connect with students from all backgrounds, and her thoughtful plan to elevate student voices and address issues impacting underserved populations.”

The Board of Education started appointing student members again in 2021-22. Student board members hold non-voting positions but can weigh in during Board discussions and debates. Said’s first meeting will be in September, and her term will run until she graduates in 2028.