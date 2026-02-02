Hate Free Tennessee Protests Governor Lee’s Address

NASHVILLE, TN — [February 2, 2026] — At 5:00 PM today outside the Tennessee State Capitol, Hate Free Tennessee will hold a protest against the state address of Governor Bill Lee, whose theocratic and anti-immigration extremism have endangered local communities and surrendered increasingly unchecked power to ICE.

The protest comes as a response to Governor Lee’s long history of authoritarian policy, with his bills including one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, the stripping away of LGBTQ+ rights, and infringements on constitutional amendments such as the right to free speech and public assembly. Hate Free Tennessee has also pointed out that Governor Lee’s aggressive deportation agenda seems to be nothing more than an expansion upon his previous attacks against other marginalized communities.

The State of the State Address is customarily the Tennessee governor’s annual report to their constituents, and with this year being the last of Governor Lee’s term, his address will be one of the final opportunities for the public to demand accountability. Hate Free Tennessee thus highlights Lee’s corporate donors as a demonstration of how private interests have been increasingly profited from his policies at the expense of human rights. This has led constituents to lose confidence in Governor Lee’s representation of local interests, and many of these concerned citizens have already announced through social media that they will be joining the protest to call for a Tennessee government that acts in the interests of Tennesseeans.

Protesters will gather at the Tennessee State Capitol beginning at 5:00 PM and expect to remain on site until at least 8:00 PM. The peaceful demonstration will be focused on demanding answers from Governor Lee, as well as an end to his attacks against Tennessee families. Finally, an open mic will be available to provide a public platform for any individuals who would like to share their testimony of how Governor Lee’s policies have affected them.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Rory H. at info@hatefreetn.org or (615) 375-6329.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Protests Authoritarian Agenda at Governor Bill Lee’s State of the State Address

When: Today, Feb 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST

Where: Tennessee State Capitol 600, Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37243

For more information, visit hatefreetn.org