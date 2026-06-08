John A. Merritt Classic Moves to Vanderbilt as TSU Hosts Jackson State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State and Jackson State will renew one of HBCU football’s most storied rivalries at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium when the teams meet in the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic, presented by the Tennessee Titans and ONE Community, on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee State 2026 single-game tickets, including the John A. Merritt Classic, will go on sale Monday, June 15, at 9 a.m. CT.

The game will be played at FirstBank Stadium due to NFL scheduling, which has the Tennessee Titans hosting the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium that weekend. Vanderbilt University stepped forward to host the event, ensuring the Classic could remain in Nashville. The Titans will continue their longstanding support of the game as presenting sponsor alongside ONE Community.

“We are excited to bring the John A. Merritt Classic to FirstBank Stadium and honor Coach John Merritt’s legacy at a venue where he enjoyed tremendous success,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “We appreciate the partnership of Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee Titans in helping make this special event possible for our student-athletes, alumni and fans.”

The move returns TSU to the venue where legendary coach John Merritt enjoyed tremendous success during one of the most dominant eras in program history.

“We are honored to partner with Tennessee State University to host the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic at FirstBank Stadium,” Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee said. “Coach Merritt led many memorable victories at Dudley Field, making it especially meaningful to welcome this game and TSU back to campus. We are proud to support an event that celebrates Coach Merritt’s legacy and the rich tradition of HBCU football, and we look forward to welcoming Tennessee State and Jackson State fans for what promises to be a special evening.”

Merritt posted a 14-4-1 record at Vanderbilt’s Dudley Field, including a 2-1 mark against Jackson State. His first game at the facility came on Oct. 23, 1965, when Tennessee State defeated Florida A&M, 50-8. Among the most memorable victories was a 20-3 triumph over top-ranked Florida A&M on Oct. 20, 1979.

Tennessee State has compiled a 23-15-1 record at Vanderbilt when playing opponents other than the Commodores. Under Merritt, the Tigers earned victories against Florida A&M (3-2), Middle Tennessee State (5-1), Grambling State (1-0-1), Southern (2-0) and Nicholls State (1-0) at the historic venue.

Tennessee State and Jackson State met three times at Dudley Field during Merritt’s tenure, with the Tigers posting a 2-1 record. Following a 35-24 setback in 1978, Tennessee State responded with consecutive shutout victories, defeating Jackson State 20-0 in 1980 and 21-0 in 1982.

The game also carries added significance given Merritt’s ties to both institutions. Before becoming the winningest coach in TSU history, Merritt spent 11 seasons as head coach at Jackson State, where he posted a 63-37-5 record and led the Tigers to an Orange Blossom Classic victory during his final season in 1962.

The matchup renews a rivalry that has largely been played in Memphis, Tennessee in recent years. Each of the last 19 meetings between TSU and JSU has been contested as part of the Southern Heritage Classic.

The Tigers hold a 30-23-2 advantage in the all-time series. The most recent meeting came in 2022, when Jackson State earned a 16-3 victory. The last matchup played in Nashville was Nov. 17, 2001, when Tennessee State defeated Jackson State, 64-33.

The 2026 contest will mark TUS’s first game at Vanderbilt as the designated home team since Sept. 21, 1996, when the Tigers hosted Florida A&M.

Single-game parking will be available in Vanderbilt University’s 25th Avenue Garage through advance purchase and the West Garage on game day. Tailgating will not be permitted inside parking garages.

Additional details regarding tailgating, premium hospitality experiences and game-week festivities will be announced later.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.