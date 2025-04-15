Museum of Appalachia prepares for springtime pioneer celebration with Sheep Shearing Days

NORRIS, Tenn. – The Museum of Appalachia, a Smithsonian Affiliate, invites the community to celebrate the arrival of spring and the rich cultural heritage of the region with their annual Sheep Shearing Days, Friday, May 2nd and Friday, May 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to witness every step of the wool-making process and learn first-hand how pioneers turned fleece into woven goods. Sheep shearing is the centerpiece of an event that includes a host of pioneer demonstrations, including sheep herding, dollmaking, basketmaking, coopering, wood carving, chair caning, and dozens more. Interactive activities for kids include spelling bees, painting, an animal meet-and-greet, shape-note singing, old-fashioned games, storytelling, and more.

The event will also feature live music, a variety of food options, and a tour of the museum itself, which features three dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls brimming with thousands of authentic Appalachian artifacts, working gardens, and farm animals.

Tickets for Sheep Shearing Days are available at museumofappalachia.org. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children, with free entry for Museum members. There is no charge for parking.

School groups, homeschool organizations, and groups of 20 or more are encouraged to reserve their spots by emailing bookings@museumofappalachia.org or calling 865-494-7680.+654