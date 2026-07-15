NAACP calls for federal investigation of TN deaths

NASHVILLE, TN — In a letter sent to the Department of Justice, the NAACP called for an immediate investigation into the deaths of both Darius Chappell of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Tyrin Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee. The Association is also calling for the immediate suspension of the Memphis Safe Task Force due to concerns of lack of training. The demand for a federal investigation by the Department of Justice could provide transparency to affected communities and ensure full accountability and justice.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, shared the following statement: “The Department of Justice cannot continue to stand by while Black lives are taken. The DOJ has a fundamental responsibility to support, protect, and defend the United States Constitution — and let me be entirely clear: that Constitution includes the rights, the safety, and the futures of Black Americans. When officers fail to deliver equal protection under the law, the federal government must step in with its investigative authority.

“We demand a thorough, transparent federal investigation. We demand accountability. We will not allow the names of Darius Chappell and Tyrin Johnson to be overlooked. We demand immediate suspension of National Guard activity in Memphis, and we will fight until justice is served.”

Under Trump, the Department of Justice has abandoned police accountability work. In May 2025, the department retracted a report that outlined systemic problems in the Memphis Police Department. Today, the Justice Department calls for this taxpayer funded agency to investigate the tragic deaths of Black Tennesseans.

The NAACP conducted a survey of Memphis residents on the approval or disapproval of the deployment of the National Guard in their communities. According to the results, 63 percent of respondents strongly disapprove of the deployment of the National Guard, and 54 percent of survey respondents perceive that the deployment of the National Guard has significantly undermined the safety and trust of residents.

The NAACP has always fought to protect Black lives and will continue this fight by utilizing every tool at our disposal to ensure justice prevails.

Click to read the full letter,