Pre-K Application is Open for 2026-2027

Exciting news for Nashville’s youngest learners: MNPS Pre-K applications are now open.

Your child’s first school experience is just around the corner, and now is the time to apply. If your child will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2026, they are eligible to apply for a Metro Nashville Public Schools Pre-K program.

MNPS’ nationally recognized Pre-K program has helped young learners build curiosity, confidence and a love of learning through play-based experiences that support their early academic growth.

Our classrooms – all across Davidson County – are designed with intention, where students explore, create and connect each day. With experienced teachers and supportive staff, children are encouraged to ask questions, try new things, and develop the skills they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond.

As our early learning programs continue to expand across the district, Pre-K remains in high demand. Seats are limited, so families are encouraged to apply early. Some programs also accept 3-year-old students. Visit the Early Learning site for details on eligibility and birthdate requirements.

Apply by March 31 for Priority Selection

The initial application window is open from March 2 through March 31 (3:30 p.m.). Families are still encouraged to apply after March 31st to be included on the waiting lists for selected schools. Placements will be offered throughout the school year as seats become available.

If you applied during the initial selection process, results will be posted by April 20. Additional pulls will begin on May 5 to fill vacancies.

How to Apply

Applying for Pre-K is a little different from K-12 enrollment, but the process is simple and can be completed online in three steps:

Gather Documents: a child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, Tennessee Immunization Record, Student Physical (within one year of application) a parent or guardian ID and income documentation. Get a Student ID Number: Obtain a student ID number online through the MNPS Online Portal or schedule an appointment at an MNPS Enrollment Center. Submit your application Complete the Pre-K application online and monitor your email for next steps and updates. You may apply to multiple schools and programs.

After applying, families will receive instructions on how to view placement results. If selected, you will be able to accept your child’s seat by the listed deadline.

Pre-K Tuition Fees

Pre-K tuition is based on family income, and tuition assistance is available for qualifying families. We have full details about program fees and support options on the Early Learning website.

Have Questions or Want to Apply in Person?

If you prefer to apply in person, you can do so at the Family Information Center, located at 2601 Bransford Ave., Nashville, TN 37204.

Need help? We’re here for you. For additional support, the Family Information Center is available at 615-259-4636 to guide you through the process.

As spring approaches and a new season begins, we are excited to welcome the next class of MNPS Pre-K students. This is where learning begins, with joy, discovery, and meaningful connections.

Kindergarten Registration is Open, Too

Is your child ready for kindergarten? Enrollment for the 2026-27 school year is open!

Learn More about Early Learning