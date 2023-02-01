www.shenYun.com/Nashville

A Heritage Once Lost

The traditional Chinese culture Shen Yun presents cannot be seen anywhere else in the world—not even in China. There, the ruling communist regime has viewed China’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage as a threat to its ideology and for decades tried to erase it.

But in 2006, a group of Chinese artists came together in New York with a vision: to revive the best of China’s cultural heritage and share it with the world. They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. The company’s repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in communist China today.

After a decade of performing around the world to sold-out audiences everywhere, Shen Yun has brought a great civilization back from the brink of extinction.

NASHVILLE

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Feb 3–4, 2023

Nearby cities: Evansville , Birmingham (USA) , Athens (Georgia)

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN 37243

HIGHLIGHTS

Stunningly beautiful costumes and dance

A cast of award-winning, world-class artists

Powerful storytelling that evokes a lost culture

State-of-the-art patented backdrop technology

A full orchestra with mesmerizing, original scores

KNOW BEFORE YOU BOOK

Performances start right on time. Please plan ahead to arrive well in advance in case of traffic or other unexpected delays. The performance is one whole experience—you won’t want to miss any part of it.

Join us for the experience of a lifetime.