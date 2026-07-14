Sueing named Rotary president

Nashville, Tenn.-The Rotary Club of Nashville has named Charles Sueing, president and CEO of Sueing Insurance Agency, as president for 2026-2027. Sueing takes the reins July 1, alongside returning and newly appointed officers and directors representing diverse industries and community organizations across Music City.

“As a Tennessee native and proud Rotarian, I’m honored to lead this club of passionate business and community leaders who are making a lasting impact on our city and region,” said Sueing. “It is no surprise the Nashville Rotary Club is one of the largest in the world, and I look forward to strengthening that momentum working side-by-side with our members to serve our community.”

“Charles deeply appreciates and understands the uniqueness of our Club and will bring a new perspective to our mission,” said Ken Youngstead, principal at Baker Tilly and immediate past president of Rotary. “I am grateful I had the chance to lead this thriving organization for the past year and look forward to what’s in store this next year and for years to come.”

In addition, the Rotary Club of Nashville recently named a new executive director. Kim James, previously CEO of the Young Leaders Council, succeeds Olivia Leow. James has more than 18 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and holds a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Fisk University and an MBA from Tennessee State University.

Founded in 1914, the Rotary Club of Nashville is one of the largest Rotary clubs in the world, with a membership of nearly 500 business and community leaders. Through its service projects, the club advances the motto “Service Above Self” by addressing critical needs in the Greater Nashville area. Rotary International boasts more than 35,000 clubs and 1.2 million members globally. Learn more at www.nashvillerotary.org.

2026-2027 Nashville Rotary Officers

• Charles Sueing, Sueing Insurance Agency, President

• Lee Molette II, Frank Stanton Developers, LLC, President-Elect

• Ken Youngstead, Baker Tilly, Immediate Past President

• Craig Cook, Equitas Strategic Partners, Secretary/Treasurer

• Joya Dinwiddie, Old National Bank, Finance Committee Chair

• Joel Abramson, Adventure Science Center, Sergeant-at-Arms

• Marquita Qualls, Entropia Consulting, Grants Chair

Board of Directors:

• Sunny Bray

• Dave Briggs

• Leisa Gill

• Lydia Lenker

• Kristine LaLonde

• Karen Johnson

• Clark Spoden

• Kelly O’Connor

• Tim Ozgener

• Jennifer Brantley

• Joyce Searcy

• Brian Taylor

• Nathan Freeman

• Rotaract Club of Nashville President (ex officio)