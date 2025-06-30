You fit right in.

Whatever it takes, that’s alright. It’s human nature to change your mind and be one with the group. To relax your presence to maintain good will. To stay quiet and under the radar – but be careful. As in the new book, “The Ghosts of Gwendolyn Montgomery” by Clarence A. Haynes, denying who you really are can be deadly.

Beautiful, talented, and driven, Gwendolyn Montgomery’s touch was magic.

Everyone who wanted to be famous knew that she alone could make it happen, that her work at Sublime Creative could make someone a legend like Gwendolyn herself.

Yes, she was a superstar.

Personally, though, things were different. Working long hours with whiny, demanding stars was fine, but Gwendolyn wanted companionship. She was lucky she met James, who was sweet and kinda geeky, not perfect, but better than another one-night stand.

And there was that other problem: someone or some thing was trying to ruin Gwendolyn’s career.

It was horrible when a fashion show she’d organized at the Brooklyn Museum was trashed by a red substance that the police said was blood. It was terrible when the same thing happened at an event she’d done for her baddest, most spoiled client. But the gory Spanish words scrawled on the wall of both venues were what scared her the most.

“TRAIDORA,” they said. Traitor.

Ever since he was a teenager, Fonsi Harewood talked to ghosts; recently, he learned that he could sleep with one, too. That super-hot incubus was literally only the man of Fonsi’s dreams, though, and so Fonsi renounced love and threw himself into being a part-time psychic and running La Playa, a store for believers in the spiritual.

He loved that store and his customers but lately, he’d noticed that something was wrong and his BFF’s mother, Estelle, also a psychic, confirmed it. El Intermedio, the spirit world, was roiling and they needed someone with more power to help hold the spirits back.

Someone like Fonsi’s long-estranged cousin, also a Guardián, wherever she was…

If you’re like a lot of people, you pick up a book, skim the first few pages, and make your decision: to read or not to read. Do that with the beginning of “The Ghosts of Gwendolyn Montgomery” and you’ll be tempted to put it back.

Trust this, though: despite that it’s a jumble at first, you won’t be sorry if you stay.

Whether you believe in ghosts or you scoff at the idea of a spirit world, this novel will satisfy your cravings with lots of hair-raising moments and one or two moderately-explicit eyebrow-raisers, along with an intriguing back-story that includes a bit of mystery. But it’s not all boo-who: author Clarence A. Haynes injects enough excitement and humor to keep even the most sober-minded reader entranced with a plot that’s twisty fun.

For your vacation this year, you know you’re going to want to take a good book along and you can’t go wrong with “The Ghosts of Gwendolyn Montgomery.”

Check your suitcase. It’ll fit right in.