WeGo, District Attorney’s Office announce ride program for witnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — WeGo Public Transit is working with the Davidson County Office of the District Attorney to help crime witnesses in certain cases appear at court proceedings. WeGo Access will provide free transportation through the rideshare partner zTrip for individuals for whom transportation is a barrier when attending court in person is mandatory. The program will support witnesses connected to the Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team (VAPIT) and Victim Witness/Prosecution Support Divisions.

“Accessibility to our courts is critical to our criminal justice system. All too often, our elderly or vulnerable adults are unable to make it to court, diminishing the likelihood of a successful prosecution that holds the offenders accountable. This partnership closes that gap and supports victims by providing the access they need, making our community safer,” said General Glenn Funk, Nashville District Attorney.

“WeGo Access provides an important service for riders in Davidson County who can’t use our fixed-route buses. We appreciate the partnership with the Office of the District Attorney to support this part of the criminal justice system,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland.

“It’s a true honor to use our platform to give back to the Nashville community in such a meaningful way. We take great pride in being part of a sustainable effort that’s making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. This city means so much to us, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the people who make it so special,” said zTrip General Manager Hunter Thompson.

Trip requests will be initiated by the DA’s Office. There will be no co-pay charges for participating riders. WeGo Access provides transportation for persons who cannot safely navigate the regular bus service due to a disability. Witnesses should contact VAPIT or the Victim Witness/Prosecution Support Divisions for more informati