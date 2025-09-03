WeGo Seeks Public Input on Winter 2026 Service Changes and New Free Fare Program

WeGo Public Transit will hold public meetings and have an open public comment period from September 15 through October 10 regarding proposed Winter 2026 service changes and a needs-based free fare program.

Public meetings about the proposed changes will occur as follows:

Wednesday, September 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Virtual meeting (Webex) Access Code 2481 905 9537; Password JiE4n7ChyX4; phone 720-650-7664.

Tuesday, September 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., second floor meeting room.

Tuesday, October 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual meeting (Webex) Access code 2486 147 3554; Password: yyPGTv9pM43; phone 720-650-7664.

WeGo is proposing routing and scheduling adjustments to be effective January 4, 2026. Proposed service changes include longer service hours on Sundays; increased frequency on routes 3 West End, 7 Hillsboro, and 52 Nolensville Pike; improved weekend frequency and longer hours on Route 34 Opry Mills; weekend and evening service for Route 41 Golden Valley; longer service hours on Route 6 Lebanon Pike; Sunday service for Route 79 Skyline; and a new WeGo Link zone.

The needs-based free fare program is part of Choose How You Move, with plans to implement in the late fall.

For detailed information on proposed changes and meeting registration, visit WeGoTransit.com beginning September 15 or call Customer Care at 615-862-5950.

Please note that attendance at the above meetings is not required for comments. You may mail comments to WeGo Public Transit Community Engagement, Attn: Public Meeting Comments, 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN 37115; call Public Comments at 615-862-5686; or email comments to WeGoTransit@nashville.gov through October 10, 2025.