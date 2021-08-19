$10k Reward Offered for Information on Unsolved Shooting Death

By Ashley Benkarski

MURFREESBORO, TN — An unsolved shooting death is hopefully closer to being solved as Gov. Bill Lee approved a $10,000 reward.

August 2, 2019 should have been a happy day for the Ray family as Terrell was celebrating his thirtieth birthday.

However the night ended in tragedy as Terrell was shot by unknown assailant(s) in the early morning hours and his Ford Mustang was stolen from the Villager Condominiums in Murfreesboro.

Since that day Ray’s family and friends have been denied the justice they deserve—Whoever pulled the trigger that night is still free.

In an effort to bring notoriety to the case the Murfreesboro Police Department recently partnered with Murfreesboro Little Theater to create a re-enactment of that night for MPD’s Crime Files series that aired on Murfreesboro CityTV.

MPD Crime Files is hosted by MPD’s Public Information Officer Larry Flowers and produced by Michael Nevills and airs various times on CityTV.

The program schedule can be found online at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytvschedule.

CityTV can be found on Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Detective Julie Cox is handling Ray’s case and can be contacted at (629) 201-5514 to report information.