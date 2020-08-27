2020 RNC Presents the “Step-N-Fetch Show”

By Jacob Dershowitz

As the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) unfolds to the sound of seven gun shots to the back of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI and black protestors in Charlotte, NC the world eagerly awaited the speech of Melania Trump, often called Melody by her husband, the President who can’t remember her name at times. Many people anxiously huddled around their televisions to see whose speech her staff plagiarized this year considering she pilfered former First Lady Michelle Obamas speech with no qualm in 2016. No problem because the “Be Best” first lady that sought to protect kids from bullies while living with the biggest bully in America is a hit or miss as she squints, squirts and still can’t pronounce her words or recite the ABC’s in an illiterate fashion as she came to America on a genius visa.

It didn’t take long for the coons and spooks who sat by the door to fight over each other seeking to be the minstrel of the day while their daddy, the Great Orange Pumpkin, aka President Donald Trump looked on. Furthermore, you would need to be wearing a pamper while looking at Senator Tim Scott as he shamed the devil with his cotton field remarks. The nerve of him to brag about how his ancestors rose from the cotton fields to him becoming a member of Congress in one generation.

We won’t talk about how Candace Owens is super hurt because she didn’t receive an invitation to put on her clown suit with the rest of the black speakers at the RNC. Maybe she has thrown so much shade on African Americans or the RNC felt she was too much of a hot topic as she is one married to a white man amidst alleged reports he calls her the N-word on a regular basis. Guess she missed the memo about how you can put lipstick on a pig and you still have just that…a pig.

However, all is not lost because the RNC picked a good replacement for Owens by selecting Kim Klacik as the “coon ness” in her place. We should hope and pray that her middle name doesn’t start with a K, because Klacik would definitely be an omen with a KKK (Klu Klux Klan) reference. Then again, she does have a few reference points. One big reference compares her to the weave wearing white women of the RNC such as Ivanka who tosses her luscious locks and hair weave extensions around her shoulders. The difference between Klacik and Ivanka is the fact Ivanka’s human hair locks may be hot glued strand by strand while Klaciks weave may have been a simple home job.

Trump didn’t have to look too far to garner his own Sleepy Joe as he likes to call former Vice President Joe Biden. Republican wanna be Vernon Jones, the soon to be ousted as the most unpopular Democrat from Georgia, somehow managed to appear on the program. There’s really nothing much he can contribute because he should be minding his business and tending to his folks in the 91st district of Lithonia, Georgia instead of getting involved with the Republican Party.

Not sure about football these days but a hutt-hutt 1-2-3 takes you to the “ba deep ba deep” that’s all folks Elmer Fudd impersonator Herschel Walker. Not much expected or understood from Herschel as he consistently spoke using Ebonics, well, rather bad Ebonics. Then again, he was the coon sellout with the Department of Defense troop feeding program that undercut his two African American football player business partners. This was to become a minority owned meat processor for the federal government and he ended up solely getting the contract…and that is what you call crabs in a barrel. Guess he’s the beef jerky king that will keep the little hands of Donald Trump occupied.

Burgess Owens was also in the room with the coons with nothing to say because he couldn’t plagiarize his speech like he did with numerous passages from his book “Why I stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism.” Instead of devoting so much of his book to smear the late Congressman John Lewis, and the Black Caucus, he should raise money to get Steve Bannon out of jail the same way he interviewed Bannon before he was arrested for stealing money for the non-existent wall.

The RNC fumbled the ball on the status of COVID-19, the economy, the George Floyd shooting and protests, and Trump’s position on racism. The clown show is rampant and well and stay tuned as we watch many more clowns climb out of the tiny Republican car on a path to nowhere.