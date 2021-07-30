A Life of Poverty Leads Marcus Floyd to Run for Judge

Former Public Housing Resident, Public Defender seeks Division VII position

NASHVILLE — A Nashville Public Defender and former prosecutor, with proven experience in all facets of criminal justice, Floyd announced today that he will run for General Sessions Judge Division VII. Growing up in Nashville’s Edgehill Homes and the economically deprived Mississippi Delta, Marcus Floyd lived through the issues of race and poverty that impact the equity of our justice system.

“Growing up in communities that felt under-protected and over-policed gave me a clear understanding of the kinds of challenges many Nashvillians face before walking into a courtroom,” said Floyd. “But it also instilled in me the belief that having the right decision-makers within the criminal justice system can make a significant difference in people’s lives. I’m running for judge because I understand the need for true fairness and equity in Nashville’s legal system, and I bring a new and needed perspective to the bench.”

Floyd has served in countless public service roles over the years, including probation officer, judicial law clerk, assistant district attorney, and as criminal justice policy advisor in the Nashville mayor’s office, where he guided the Community Oversight Board from a ballot initiative to a self-sufficient government agency. He also led a study on Nashville’s reliance on criminal justice fines and steered the MNPD Body Camera program through the contract phase.

“There are few people who truly understand what so many Nashvillians face before walking into a courthouse,” said Charles Robert Bone. “I support Marcus for General Sessions Judge because he is one of those people whose inner strength, keen sense of fairness, and a commitment to stand up for what is right is exactly what has been missing on the bench.”

Growing up in Nashville’s Edgehill Homes, Floyd was pulled over as a teenager for expired tags a block from his front door. He was immediately placed in handcuffs under a claim of “officer safety.” Those years struggling to get by in public housing with a single mother working two jobs shaped Floyd’s view of our justice system. Since then, he has devoted himself to improving outcomes from underserved communities through his work as a public servant.

“I believe that every Nashvillian — whether they are a victim, witness, or accused — should have equal access to justice and the law should be applied fairly for everyone that enters our courtrooms,” said Floyd. “As judge, I will be committed to using transparency and accountability to strengthen public trust and public safety and ensuring equity through concrete solutions like ensuring alternative pretrial services based on ability to pay and making sure that costs and fees are scaled based on ability to pay, as well.”

Floyd lives in West Nashville with his family. His wife, Mandy, has been by his side from Hillsboro High School through college, law school, and now, as he runs for office. They have three children; MJ, Emma Page, and Maxwell, who all attend Metro Nashville Public Schools, and a rambunctious black Labrador retriever, Moonlight.