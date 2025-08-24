Abrego Garcia leaves Tennessee jail, heads to Maryland as ICE weighs next steps

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from the Putnam County Jail on Friday and transported back to Maryland, where he will live with family while awaiting trial on federal human-smuggling charges, according to his attorneys and court records. ABC NewsMaryland Matters

A federal judge in Maryland has barred immigration agents from immediately taking Abrego Garcia back into custody and required the government to give his lawyers at least 72 hours’ notice before attempting to remove him to a third country. The notice period does not include weekends, effectively pushing any removal attempt into next week. WYPRThe Washington Post

The Salvadoran national was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March despite a court order protecting him, then returned to the United States after further litigation. He now faces criminal charges that he helped smuggle migrants, allegations he denies. ABC News

Since his release, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has told defense lawyers that Abrego Garcia could be deported to Uganda “within days” and ordered him to report to ICE’s Baltimore field office on Monday, a move defense attorneys say is meant to pressure him into conceding the criminal case. Prosecutors had earlier discussed a deal that would send him to Costa Rica if he pleaded guilty, his lawyers said. The Washington Post+1Fox NewsABC News

Homeland security officials have described Abrego Garcia as affiliated with MS-13, but judges reviewing the record have found the evidence inadequate to link him to the gang and concluded he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. A judge has also ruled he cannot be deported back to El Salvador. PoliticoWBMA

Abrego Garcia is expected to check in with federal pretrial services and ICE in Maryland on Monday under conditions set by the court. His legal team says they will continue to contest both the criminal charges and any attempt to remove him before his day in court. Maryland Matters