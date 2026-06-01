Metro Nashville Public Schools Announces 2026-27 Principal Placements

A new school year will bring a group of new principals to schools at every level. Here’s an introduction to these outstanding leaders.

Anthony Mendez, Apollo Middle School

Mr. Anthony Mendez most recently served as academy principal of the Academy of Engineering and Automotive Technology at Antioch High School. He brings more than 25 years of experience in public education, including 17 years as a high school science teacher and coach, four years as a high school administrator, and four years as a middle school assistant principal in Southern California.

Lish Burgess, DuPont Hadley Middle School

Mr. Lish Burgess comes to DuPont Hadley from Oliver Middle School, where he served as assistant principal and Collaborative Planning Lead for the Science department. He holds a SPED K-12 license and has experience teaching and co-teaching ELA and math at Cane Ridge High School. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and a specialist in education degree from Bethel University, and is a graduate of the MNPS Aspiring Principal Program.

Erin Uppinghouse, Glencliff Elementary School

Mrs. Erin Uppinghouse brings more than 20 years of educational experience in Illinois and Tennessee, having served in roles including assistant principal, literacy coach, numeracy coach, general education teacher, and reading interventionist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

James A. Stephens III (Trey), Glencliff High School

Mr. James A. Stephens III (Trey) brings more than 20 years of experience in public education. He began his career as a middle school mathematics and science teacher in Georgia before moving into school leadership, and most recently served as executive principal at West End Middle School for six years. He holds an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from Lipscomb University and a Master of Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Alexandra Valdés‑Wochinger, Glendale Elementary School

Dr. Alexandra Valdés-Wochinger most recently served as assistant principal at Wright Middle School. Prior to that role, she served as Dean of Instruction and in multiple teacher leadership roles within MNPS, including as an instructional coach and department chair focused on teacher development and professional learning. She holds an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Lipscomb University, a Ph.D. in Marine Sciences from Stony Brook University, and a B.S. in Coastal Marine Biology from the University of Puerto Rico.

Justin Lattimore, Glengarry Elementary School

Mr. Justin Lattimore brings 14 years of experience in public education, including seven years in school administration, having served as a classroom teacher and assistant principal with MNPS and in districts in Jackson, Murfreesboro, and Franklin, Tennessee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Tennessee Technological University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University, and an ESL endorsement from Lipscomb University.

Roxanna McCommon, Glenview Elementary School

Ms. Roxanna McCommon brings more than a decade of experience as a teacher, instructional advisor, and curriculum specialist, including leading districtwide initiatives in world languages and magnet programming. She holds an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Union University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Memphis, and a bachelor’s degree in German and political science from Belmont University. She is also an MNPS alumna and parent.

Dr. Jerimy Smith, Harpeth Valley Elementary School (Interim)

Dr. Jerimy Smith most recently served as assistant principal at Harpeth Valley Elementary School and previously served as MSAP Curriculum Specialist for STEAM at Whitsitt Elementary. He holds a B.S. in Physical Education from Middle Tennessee State University, an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Lipscomb University, and an Ed.D. in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.

Dr. Erin D. Cáceres, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School

Dr. Erin Cáceres most recently served as assistant principal at Centennial High School in Williamson County and brings 22 years of experience in secondary education, including roles as a Spanish teacher and outreach and engagement coordinator. She holds doctorate and educational specialist degrees from Lipscomb University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University.

Dr. Tyisha Walker, Murrell School

Dr. Tyisha Walker most recently served as assistant principal at Murrell School, where she has spent nine years in roles including classroom teacher, transition coordinator, and assistant principal. She brings more than 20 years of educational experience, all with MNPS, spanning pre-K, kindergarten, and exceptional education. She holds a B.S. in Early Childhood Education from Tennessee State University, an M.Ed. in Special Education from Vanderbilt University, an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Lipscomb University, and an Ed.D. in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.

Tia James, Park Avenue Elementary School

Ms. Tia James most recently served as principal of Schools of Perea, which earned Level 5 Reward School status for two consecutive years. Her career includes roles as a speech teacher, classroom teacher, PLC coach, and assistant principal at multiple schools. She holds a B.S. in Speech Language Pathology from Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Memphis, and an Ed.S. in Administration from Union University.

Michael Bell, Smith Springs Elementary School

Mr. Michael Bell most recently served as assistant principal and dean of students at Smith Springs Elementary School, having begun his career there as a classroom teacher. He holds degrees in educational leadership, instructional practices, and communication studies from Carson-Newman University, Lipscomb University, and the University of Tennessee.

Marysa Utley, West End Middle School (Interim)

Ms. Marysa Utley brings more than 15 years of experience in public education, having served in roles including principal, Chief of Schools, and Chief of Staff at IOTA Community Schools, and most recently as an instructional facilitator with Memphis-Shelby County Schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in education from Christian Brothers University.

Lester Duverce, Wright Middle School

Mr. Lester Duverce brings leadership experience from multiple states, having served as a middle school dean of students, assistant principal, and principal in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Tennessee. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Christian Brothers University.