Meharry Medical College Graduates Largest Class in School’s History

Representing the institution’s five schools, more than 500 students became alumni dedicated to strengthening and improving the health care space.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 500 student physicians, dentists, researchers and other health care professionals from Meharry Medical College crossed the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House on Saturday, May 16, during the College’s 2026 Commencement ceremony.

As the institution marked 150 years since its founding in 1876, the Class of 2026 stood as Meharry’s Sesquicentennial Class — representing decades of legacy, perseverance, service and leadership in health care. Graduates entered the workforce prepared to strengthen communities nationwide as physicians, dentists, researchers, public health leaders and data scientists.

Meharry has five schools of study and, according to the event program, the number of students graduating from each school is listed below:

School of Global Health: 22

School of Applied Computational Sciences: 27

School of Graduate Studies: 327

School of Dentistry: 82

School of Medicine: 107

Total: 565 graduating students

Remarks were delivered by Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth Sr., who addressed graduates, families and friends during a ceremony that reflected on the institution’s history, traditions and continued impact on health equity and medical education. During Commencement, students were officially recognized as health care professionals prepared to advance patient care, research and public health in communities across the nation and the world.

“Every year I remind the graduates that they are going out into a world that desperately needs them, and that has never been more true than for the Class of 2026,” said Hildreth. “Our students are gifts to the world whether they are in health care, public health, research or data science. We are confident that Meharry’s 150-year legacy of preparing committed, competent and compassionate leaders has prepared them well for their chosen careers. We are extremely proud of the 2026 cohort of newly minted ‘Meharrians.’”

Members of the Class of 2026 completed their training during a period of heightened national focus on health care, public health challenges and the need for trusted providers in underserved communities. As they crossed the stage, each graduate carried forward a mission that extended far beyond the ceremony — a commitment to transform health outcomes, expand opportunity and serve those who have too often been overlooked, keeping us Forever on the Path!