Action 24/7 to Launch Action 100 Program in January

NASHVILLE, TN — Giving back to the community is very important to Action 24/7 and @TNRookieBookie, Tina Hodges.

Action 24/7 launched in 2019 with the simple idea of creating a world-class sportsbook for the people of Tennessee. Tina Hodges, @TNRookieBookie, is the only licensed female bookie in Tennessee and possibly the United States. Created by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans and headquartered in Nashville, Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated sportsbook in Tennessee.

In January 2021, Action 24/7 will start their Action 100 program to honor Tennesseans taking ACTION in their communities. Anyone wishing to submit a nomination can go to action247.com/action100 and nominate someone they know who has been exemplary in making their communities better. Once a week, Action 24/7 will randomly select a name and donate $100 in that person’s name to their favorite charity. There will be a donation every week of 2021. It’s just a small way to recognize those that are taking ACTION to make their communities better.

Sports gambling became legal in Tennessee by passage of the Sports Gaming Act in 2019 and is regulated by the Tennessee Education Lottery Board. Since 2003, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $5 billion for education scholarships and programs across the state. The Sports Gaming Act requires 80% of the privilege tax paid by its licensed operators to also go towards the lottery education scholarship fund. That’s not enough, says Action 24/7 President Tina Hodges.

“Education scholarships are much needed in TN and we are glad that is how the majority of our privilege tax dollars will be spent. We also want to honor those making a hands-on impact in our communities. There are unsung heroes in all 95 counties. We hope to hear about them all and to honor them by giving $100 to their favorite organization.”

The Action 100 campaign will launch on January 1, 2021 with weekly awards starting the week of January 10.

Founded in 2019, Action 24/7 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.