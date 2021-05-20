Adjusting to New CDC Mask Wearing Guidelines Not Easy for Local Businesses

By Katelynn White

NASHVILLE, TN — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week gave Americans who are fully vaccinated a choice of disposing of or keeping on their masks, not all employees at local businesses said they were happy about that decision.

Employees at Top Chop Barbershop on Mt. View Rd in Antioch had varying opinions on the new mask mandate.

Barber Deshaundra Scott quickly gave her thoughts on the new CDC Mask Mandate Guidelines .“I feel CDC allowing people who got the vaccination to not wear a mask around people who don’t have the vaccine is unfair. People who received the vaccine are still getting the virus,” she said.

Other barbers did not fully agree with Scott’s remarks despite working in the same facility.

“I’m totally against the mask. I feel like after a while people have either gotten the virus or have gotten vaccinated. The mask is becoming

annoying,” Ricky Holman said.

The nation’s health protection agency has caused a frantic time in businesses.

The CDC decision came after the results of a new study showed that health care workers who received the vaccine were only at a 6 percent risk of getting the virus. Health care workers are at a higher exposure risk.

The CDC assessment stated, “mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94 percent among health care personnel who were fully vaccinated. Understanding vaccine effectiveness among HCP is important because they are at higher risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through patient interactions.”

Some employees who work for retail corporations feel the decision puts them in more danger.

Jermicia White, who works at Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Nashville, did not agree with the new mask mandate guidelines and asked a question many are wondering.

“I don’t agree with the mandate at all!,” she said. “How do they know people without masks have gotten vaccinated?”

Walmart and Sam’s Club, both retail corporations, have released a statement explaining their agreement to the released CDC statement and are asking customers to continue to wear a mask if not vaccinated.

Walmart and Sam’s Club news release said, “We’re encouraging all associates to get vaccinated and help end this pandemic. Do it for your health, your family, your friends, your community, and your country – let’s help reach our national vaccination goals by the Fourth of July. First, we’re providing $75 to U.S. field associates as a thank you for getting vaccinated.”

The news release continued, “Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, per CDC guidance. We are also reviewing whether masks may still be required for certain job codes for health and sanitation purposes and will share additional guidance soon. Some associates may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our value of respect for the individual, we should all support their right to do so. Vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”