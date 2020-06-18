AKA Offers Scholarships to Daughters, Granddaughters of George Floyd

CHICAGO, IL — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® announced recently that the service organization will provide

scholarships for the daughter and granddaughters of George Floyd. In a letter to the family, AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover said she hoped the contribution would assist them on the path to success.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha is pleased to offer scholarships to Mr. Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi, to attend any Historically Black College and University (HBCU) of their choice,” wrote International President Glover.

“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice.”

One of the sorority’s major programs, HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, focuses on supporting HBCUs and their present and future students. Dr. Glover is also the president of Tennessee State University, in Nashville.

The service organization issued a public statement and joined millions around the world in denouncing Floyd’s senseless death while being arrested by Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day.

In a recent press conference with a coalition of 12 other African-American women leaders, Dr. Glover said Floyd’s plea for his mother was a symbolic cry for help from all women.

“When George Floyd called out for his mother, he was calling out to all the mothers and women around the world for justice. We are answering that call as a sisterhood united for reform for the Black community.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha produced a powerful video to further denounce Floyd’s horrific death, as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the many others, whom many consider to be the victims of alleged excessive police force or vigilante killings.

The letter to the Floyd family went on to state that AKA stands with others worldwide who demand change, an end to police violence, and the eradication of systemic racism.

“We are here to support the entire Floyd family in whatever way we can.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women dedicated to raising the status of African-Americans, particularly girls and women. Through a robust international program of service, Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to institute groundbreaking social initiatives and social service programs that transform communities for the better. Today, these include Target 1: HBCU for Life: A Call To Action; Target 2: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness; Target 3: Building Your Economic Legacy; Target 4: The Arts!; Target 5: Global Impact; and The Signature Program #CAP. The sorority is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, please visit www.AKA1908.com.