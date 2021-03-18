American Baptist College Garnett-Nabritt Lecture Series Begins March 21st

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)—American Baptist College will be hosting its 63rd Annual Garnett-Nabrit Lectures, beginning Sunday, March 21 through Tuesday, March 23, all virtual. This event continues a long tradition of gathering to uplift, uphold and provide significant contributions to the university and the church by bridging academic theology with justice activism and ecclesia praxis.

There is no registration fee. Register Here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email, including the webinar link.

Event Schedule

Sunday, March 21

10:00 AM — Morning Worship

5:00 PM — ABC Day Rally Webinar, Dr. Derrick Jackson

 

Monday March 22

10:00 AM — Theological Imagination, Dr. Marvin McMickle

12:15 PM  — Assessment Tools: Empowering Congregations, Brianna Parker

2:00 PM — Theological Imagination: Empowering Congregations, Dr. Forrest Harris and Panel

3:45 PM —Theological Imagination: Empowering Congregations
Cultural Expression: A Conversation With Christophe Ringer

 

Tuesday March 23 

10:00 AM — Plenary: Ministry Praxis, Andrew & Gabby Wilkes

12:15 AM — Empowering Congregations, Sandra Barnes

2:00 PM — Leadership: Empowering Congregations, Marvin Mcmickle

3:15 PM — Ministry Praxis: Empowering Congregations, Chuck Indigo Vahisha Hasan, Rahim Buford and Lindsay Krinks,

