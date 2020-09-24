American Constructors Announces Martin to Step into Role of President, CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN — American Constructors, Inc., (American), one of the Southeast’s premier commercial builders, has named Derek Martin, PE, LEED AP, as president and CEO after the untimely passing of Harold Brewer. Martin was previously Vice President of Marketing and Preconstruction.

“We are proud to announce Derek Martin as the next president and CEO of American Constructors,” said Matt McCall, CPA, chief financial officer. “Derek carries forward a long legacy of leadership within our firm. Our board of directors has put great thought into training the next generation of leaders within American Constructors. Harold Brewer coordinated that process and this announcement carries forward our plan. We are confident that Derek is prepared to assume this role and will serve our company and clients with great pride.”

Martin has 19 years of construction experience including work as a project coordinator, project manager, and senior project manager. He has been with American for 15 years. He has been involved with multiple projects for Williamson County Schools, Brentwood Academy, High Hopes Development Center, Metro Parks, Nashville Public Library and the Nashville Predators.

“I am excited and honored to serve in this new capacity for American Constructors,” Martin said. “Harold spent his entire career with our company and helped make it one of Middle Tennessee’s leading contractors. We will carry on his tradition and honor his legacy by continuing to be excellent builders for our clients.”

Martin earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a member of the TN Society of Professional Engineers, Toastmasters International, and Reading is Fundamental. He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Tennessee and an Army veteran.

Martin and his wife Holly are both Nashville natives and have been married for 22 years.

American Constructors, Inc. is an employee-owned general contractor and construction management firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The firm has established itself as on one of the premier commercial builders in the Southeast with expertise in public and private schools, universities, churches, healthcare and retirement facilities, recreation centers, library and performing arts venues. An active corporate member in the Middle Tennessee Chapter of U.S. Green Building Council since its inception, American Constructors, Inc. has received a Green Leader Award for Corporate Contribution and was named as a Certified Green Contractor. The firm prides itself on being client-driven and service-oriented, with dedicated employees who place high priority on ethical business practices, personal growth and positive contributions to the construction industry and the community.