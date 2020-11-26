An Open Letter to Georgia Citizens from SistersUnited4Reform

Dear Georgia Citizens,

This message is for all the courageous Georgian voters of color, particularly our younger voters between the ages of 18 and 45. Too many of us have always believed that our vote did not matter. That message has been consistently put in our heads for so long that we began to believe it. However, on Nov. 3, 2020, we came together as a strong community to make ourselves known and put that myth aside. We showed up and showed out with our vote and look what we have contributed to the 2020 presidential election. Our voices were heard, our votes made headlines and we can do it again. Georgia has the opportunity to make a very critical difference in the governance of this country on Jan. 5, 2021!

This letter is an intentional message of outreach from SistersUnited4Reform. We are a coalition of 5 million African-American women representing 13 national organizations who have joined together in light of recent outrageous actions stemming from systemic racism, targeted voter suppression in our communities, and the brutality in our criminal justice system. We are also concerned about equal access to education, health care and economic development. We are your wives, mammas, sisters, aunties, grandmothers and significant others who feel a responsibility to work together in the fight for justice and equality.

To all of our young people of color who voted, YOU made a difference. Do not let anyone tell you that your vote does not matter. It’s your time to pick up and carry the torch. While our organizations are not here to tell anyone for whom to vote, we do care about our democracy and urge all people of color to exercise their right to vote at a time when it is needed the most.

Every election is important. Your vote is needed more than ever on Jan. 5, 2021 during the Georgia Senate run-off. This senate race, as is every race, is just as important as the presidential election. Without your voice represented in the U.S. Senate, the policies that impact you and our communities cannot be enacted nor implemented.

It may not be easy, but don’t be deterred from getting into “good trouble.” That’s not who we are. Stand strong, be proud, keep your swagger and ALWAYS vote!

Let’s Stay the Course,

SistersUnited4Reform

Dr. Glenda Glover, International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Beverly E. Smith, National President and CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Rasheeda S. Liberty, International President and Board Chairman, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President, The Links, Incorporated and The Links Foundation, Incorporated

Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Chair and President, National Council of Negro Women

Virginia Harris, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated

Kornisha McGill Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated

Margaret Gaines Clark, National President, The Girl Friends®, Incorporated

Sharon J. Beard, National President, Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, Black Women’s Roundtable

Susan Taylor, Founder and CEO, National Cares Mentoring

Gwainevere Catchings Hess, President, The Black Women’s Agenda, Incorporated