By Kenyel Jetton

MAIL IT ‘n MORE located at 3538 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 301, Antioch TN, is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service needs for residential and business customers of Antioch, TN.

Owner Jacklyn McIntosh opened MAIL IT ‘n MORE in 2020—taking a risk by opening a brand-new business during the middle of a global pandemic. She knew that there was a need for her services and remained consistent on her road to becoming a small business owner.

She strives to create a safe place for her fellow neighbors and business owners to handle all of their packaging, shipping, printing and professional needs. McIntosh quickly realized that being independently owned, minority owned, conveniently located and taking the time to understand the business needs of each customer–makes her special and an asset for her community.

Unfortunately, even with nonstop dedication and strategic thinking, McIntosh has struggled with gaining new customers and connecting with members of the Antioch and Nashville community.

After almost two years of being in business, many are still learning more about Jacklyn’s establishment.

“A lot of people stop by and think that I just opened and didn’t realize I was even here. They usually accidently run across me when visiting other shops in the shopping center,” says McIntosh. “I honestly don’t know if MAIL IT ‘n MORE will survive the next 3 months.”

McIntosh faced business challenges in the past that influenced her decision to start MAIL IT ‘n MORE.

“After 30 years in the insurance industry, my position was no longer needed and therefore, I had to decide what is next.”

“I have worked with small business owners during that time and always wanted to own a business of my own, and this transition gave me the opportunity to do that. It has been a journey,” says McIntosh.

It is more than just a business to McIntosh, she wants to provide opportunities for others. She offers internships to local students needing community service hours or–who are interested in starting their own business.

She highlights the benefits of entrepreneurship and makes teaching others an enjoyable experience.

McIntosh recently assisted a young man with his resume and his cover letter so he could apply for a position as a dental assistant. McIntosh does not mind sharing her many years of experience with others. And what she does not know, she will research.

In addition to the store’s pack and ship service, they are also a copy, print, and document service center.

Large or small, black and white or in color; if it can be printed, MAIL IT ‘n MORE can handle it!

Stop by to learn how you can successfully market your business & choose from options such as:

● Posters

● Indoor and Outdoor Banners

● Yard Signs

● Business Cards

● Canvas Prints

● Promotional Items

● BluePrints

● Scrapbooking & Craft Class

MAIL IT ‘n MORE is located at 3538 Murfreesboro Pike, Ste 301 and is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Let’s come together and save this local business!