Online applications are currently being accepted through Jan. 19, 2023, at 5 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships.

The prestigious internship program gives students in-depth and hands-on professional experience working in a variety of television careers and professions at prominent Hollywood studios and production facilities. Internship categories include–but are not limited to–animation, cinematography, program development, directing, editing, interactive media, news and writing.

The program and its extraordinary opportunities are offered for undergraduate and graduate college/university media arts students for the summer of 2023. Internships may be in-person, hybrid or remote–depending upon the opportunity.

Finalists for these coveted opportunities are selected by members of the Television Academy; final selections are made by participating host companies. The program is designed to train, inspire and open doors for diverse and highly motivated students who might not otherwise have access to the industry.

Summer interns will also receive weekly professional-development sessions including panels with television-industry leaders, customized seminars on personal brand-building, and navigating the job market ahead.

Exclusively for Southern California college students, the Foundation also offers the Getting Real Unscripted Internship for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in nonfiction television careers. In addition, internships for foster youth in the greater Los Angeles area, provided through an endowment gift from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Family Foundation, are available.

“The Foundation is committed to providing career-advancement opportunities for students from all backgrounds,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Our Internship Program allows students from across the country to break into Hollywood in their desired media professions.”

Established in 1980, the Foundation’s Internship Program has been instrumental in launching many careers of prominent writers, producers, directors, executives, and Emmy® nominees and winners. Notable Foundation alumni include: Marco Esquivel, vice president of creative content at Shondaland; Eric Kripke, series creator of The Boys, Supernatural and Timeless; Sev Ohanian, executive producer of Marvel’s Ironheart and Judas and the Black Messiah; Gina Prince-Bythewood, director/writer of Shots Fired and The Woman King; Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction and comedy specials at Netflix; Pam Soper, senior vice president programming at CBS Television; and Zoe White, director of photography of The Handmaid’s Tale.

All selected interns become lifelong members of the Television Academy’s alumni network, gaining access to exclusive networking opportunities, year-round industry events and an online alumni platform.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.