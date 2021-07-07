Archeologists To Front Inquiry Into Destruction Of Indigenous Site In Northern Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Archeologists are set to give evidence about the destruction of sacred Indigenous sites since the Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Australia were blown up.

Sites of similar cultural significance are destroyed all too often, according to the Australian Archeology Association.

It will front an ongoing federal parliamentary inquiry on July 6, alongside the Australian Indigenous Archeologists Association.

The latter group is expected to canvass the “dumbing down” of Indigenous heritage legislation over the past 20 years.

The inquiry was sparked after mining giant Rio Tinto last year blew up 46,000-year-old caves at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Also to appear before the committee is mining company Glencore, which runs the McArthur River Mine in the Northern Territory.

Lobby group Minerals Council of Australia is set to address cultural heritage protection and how the sector can improve.

Representatives from the Northern Land Council and Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation are also expected to speak.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has pointed the finger at “secrecy requirements” in agreements between mining companies and body corporates that hold native title.