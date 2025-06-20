Close Menu
    Black History

    Emmy-winning journalist launches Juneteenth series

    Emmy-winning journalist LZ Granderson

    (Black PR Wire) “The LZ Granderson Show” Debuts Today – LOS
    ANGELES — Award-winning journalist LZ Granderson launches
    his new podcast with a focus on Black creatives and Juneteenth.
    “The LZ Granderson Show,” kicks off with a four-part look into
    how some of his favorite artists are approaching their work during

    these uneasy tines. New episodes of “The LZ Granderson Show” out Thursdays.
    The debut episode drops June 19, alongside Granderson’s Juneteenth essay for The Los
    Angeles Times. In both the essay and four-part series, Granderson and guests also share a
    few thoughts on “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” in recognition of the one-year anniversary of
    the iconic show at The Forum.
    The Juneteenth lineup
    June 19 Ledisi: Grammy-winning vocalist, and actress
    June 26 Ben Watkins: creator/show runner “Cross”
    July 3 Big Sean, multi-platinum rapper and philanthropist
    July 11 Roy Wood Jr. comedian, co-host of CNN’s “Have I Got News for You”
    Together, the quartet share what it means to create with purpose—and authenticity—in a
    world that still challenges Black expression. After the four-part Juneteenth special, the
    podcast will continue to explore the intersection of sports, culture, and politics.
    Prior to ABC News and The Los Angeles Times, Granderson was a contributor for CNN and
    spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including morning drive radio host in Los
    Angeles and co-host of “SportsNation.” Granderson also produced and hosted the
    acclaimed, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” for ABC Audio. Spotify named ‘Life’ among
    its best new podcasts and both NABJ and GLAAD recognized his work.

    “The LZ Granderson Show” is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple or wherever you get
    your podcasts. Granderson’s Juneteenth essay for The L.A. Times is available now.

