Emmy-winning journalist launches Juneteenth series

(Black PR Wire) “The LZ Granderson Show” Debuts Today – LOS

ANGELES — Award-winning journalist LZ Granderson launches

his new podcast with a focus on Black creatives and Juneteenth.

“The LZ Granderson Show,” kicks off with a four-part look into

how some of his favorite artists are approaching their work during

these uneasy tines. New episodes of “The LZ Granderson Show” out Thursdays.

The debut episode drops June 19, alongside Granderson’s Juneteenth essay for The Los

Angeles Times. In both the essay and four-part series, Granderson and guests also share a

few thoughts on “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” in recognition of the one-year anniversary of

the iconic show at The Forum.

The Juneteenth lineup

June 19 Ledisi: Grammy-winning vocalist, and actress

June 26 Ben Watkins: creator/show runner “Cross”

July 3 Big Sean, multi-platinum rapper and philanthropist

July 11 Roy Wood Jr. comedian, co-host of CNN’s “Have I Got News for You”

Together, the quartet share what it means to create with purpose—and authenticity—in a

world that still challenges Black expression. After the four-part Juneteenth special, the

podcast will continue to explore the intersection of sports, culture, and politics.

Prior to ABC News and The Los Angeles Times, Granderson was a contributor for CNN and

spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including morning drive radio host in Los

Angeles and co-host of “SportsNation.” Granderson also produced and hosted the

acclaimed, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” for ABC Audio. Spotify named ‘Life’ among

its best new podcasts and both NABJ and GLAAD recognized his work.

“The LZ Granderson Show” is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple or wherever you get

your podcasts. Granderson’s Juneteenth essay for The L.A. Times is available now.