ARTIST ON THE RISE: DOMINIQUE RETURNS WITH “SOULJA LIFE MENTALITY”

New York, NY – May 14, 2021 – Today, 2021 artist-on-the-rise, multi-platinum producer, and entrepreneur Dominique drops his new single “Soulja Life Mentality” via Win 1st Records. Dominque returns with cinematic bars blanketed by boasting beats as he gives fans a powerful preview of this forthcoming debut project True Story. “Soulja Life Mentality” is available to purchase and stream on all music platforms.

“Soulja Life Mentality” pulls the curtain back on Dom’s experiences navigating as a first-generation Black Man in America and the armor that he, along with many Black men alike, must be equipped with for survival, both in metaphorical and grave literal senses.

“Soulja Life Mentality is a story of frustration that most are familiar with. You got the world on your shoulders, but you have to deal with it alone because you can’t trust too many people. You get views from a Black Man in America here that’s questioning the lack of collective identity. It’s a true story to many men out here; we not only have to be cautious of the people who are hired to keep us safe, but we also have to be wary of our own people.”

“Soulja Life Mentality” follows the success of Dominque’s recently acclaimed singles “The Player Way” and “The Code.” “The Player Way” was coined by Noisey as ‘The Best Songs of the Month (April)’ and playlisted on Tidal’s Rap Bars & Melodies and more. “The Code” received acclaim from Spotify’s Most Necessary, Northern Bars, and more. All three singles will feature on Dominque’s forthcoming project True Story, which is on the horizon for release.

ABOUT DOMINIQUE

After a career-ending knee injury his senior year of college. Dominique switched gears from football to a record producer overnight. A proud Guyanese American originally from Broward County, Florida, he began crafting his signature sound that has attracted both mainstream and international superstars. He’s worked with artist such as the late Juice WRLD, T.I., Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Yo Gotti, YFN Lucci, T-Pain, Montana of 300, Maxo Cream, Burna Boy, Lil Yachty and more. Dominique has songs reaching RIAA certified Platinum and Gold, along with over 130 million streams of Spotify alone. Dominique is a quiet storm, being a writer, producer and now an artist with his own first LP project, True Story, coming out soon.