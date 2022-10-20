MURFREESBORO, TN — Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22, in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.

The Power of Pink Fund is a Rutherford County fundraising program for breast cancer detection and treatment. It was created to provide awareness, education, and diagnostic services for those who need it most in Rutherford County. For the past eleven years, the Power of Pink Fund has supported The Mission in Motion program, providing two mobile mammography coaches that serve 26 counties in Middle Tennessee. This program ensures that women across the community receive potentially lifesaving breast health services regardless of their ability to pay.

“Drs. Mary and Max Moss spent nearly 30 years dedicating their careers to breast health and cancer detection,” said Virginia DeJean, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Director. “It is an honor to celebrate the tremendous ways they have impacted the lives of Rutherford county women.Throughout the years, the Wine Around the Square event has contributed to providing over 25,000 potentially life-saving mammograms through our Mission and Motion program.”

This evening is a progressive wine and spirits-tasting event set in the heart of downtown Murfreesboro. Provided by Stones River Total Beverages, guests can sample their way through a variety of wines and spirits. The Alley on Main will provide dinner during the main event and also during the after- party.

To learn more about the 11th annual Wine around the Square, visit www.WineAroundTheSquare.net.