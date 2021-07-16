Asking China To Cooperate On Raw Data Of Covid-19: WHO Chief

GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 15 called on China to cooperate in the investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first cases of which were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

A WHO-led team of scientists that traveled to China in early 2021 spent four weeks in and around the central city of Wuhan with Chinese researchers to get a clear picture of what research China conducted.

The scientists, however, faced constraints during its visit and had little power to conduct thorough, impartial research. They said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

“The introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway,” as per the report.

But countries, including the United States and some scientists, were not satisfied.