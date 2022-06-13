NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Assembly Food Hall, one of the country’s largest food halls and entertainment destinations, celebrates one year in business after quickly becoming a must-visit venue for visitors and locals with 30+ eateries and bars. The Food Hall, on the second and third floor of 5th + Broadway, officially opened in June 2021 to much anticipation, delivering high-quality, experiential dining and entertainment that guests savor.

“It took three years of planning before Assembly Food Hall opened its doors at the location of the former convention center because we meticulously handpicked each restaurant partner to give visitors the best of Nashville under one roof,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President Curation at The Food Hall Co., parent company of Assembly Food Hall. “Most of our eateries are local, offering a melting pot of flavors from all over Music City. Before we opened, people drove to all ends of the city to get the iconic Nashville food they were craving, and now it’s all in the Hall, where you can also enjoy some of the best live music on Broadway.”

Assembly Food Hall exceeded revenue and visitor projections in its first year as downtown patrons have embraced it as a premier music and dining destination. A few facts:

· Guests: About 100,000 per week

· Foot Traffic: 14 million people walk past 5th + Broadway annually

· Music: 1,100 live performances so far on Assembly and Skydeck Stages

Assembly Food Hall is the downtown home to many local restaurants as well as new-to-Nashville options. In the inaugural year, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Pharmacy Burger and Velvet Taco were the top performing eateries at the Hall.

As a dominant leader in the downtown entertainment trend, Assembly offers activities and events for families and kids of all ages. Additionally, Assembly Hall continues to add new offerings to the food hall. Just last month, a new restaurant partner, Dock Local, opened and is already a fan favorite with elevated seafood options like fresh lobster rolls and decadent lobster mac. And coming soon, Assembly’s Speakeasy will offer craft cocktail classes and intimate VIP experiences to guests.

Another new addition just in time for summer, Skydeck on Broadway is Assembly’s premier entertainment venue and bar on the largest rooftop in downtown Nashville. Skydeck hosts live music, awards shows, sports watch parties and themed events for up to 1,800 guests overlooking Broadway.

Among Assembly Food Hall’s list of restaurant partners:

· Chilangos

· Coco’s Café & Dulce

· Coco’s Fresh Italian

· Cotton & Snow

· DeSano Pizzeria

· Dock Local

· Donut Distillery

· Hattie Jane’s Creamery

· Hōru Sushi Kitchen

· Istanbul Shawarma

· NoBaked Cookie Dough

· Oke Poké

· Pharmacy Burger

· Pharmacy Wurst

· Philly Special

· Prince’s Hot Chicken

· Saffron

· Sixty Vines

· Smokin Chikin

· Steam Boys

· Thai Esane

· The Liege Waffle Co.

· Velvet Taco

· Whisk Crepes Café

For more information on Assembly Food Hall eateries, bars and events, visit assemblyfoodhall.com.

About Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, owned and operated by The Food Hall Co., is an innovative, European-style food hall with chef-curated menus, craft cocktails and live music in downtown Nashville. As one of the largest food halls in the country, spanning across 100,000 square feet of dining and entertainment space, Assembly Food Hall houses more than 30 eateries and bars. It’s also home to Skydeck on Broadway, a concert venue and Nashville’s largest rooftop bar with expansive views of Broadway and downtown Nashville. Assembly Food Hall is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. at Fifth + Broadway, 5055 Broadway Place.