Fisk University Welcomes Antonio Barrino to Lead Band Program and Expand Music Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fisk University proudly announces the appointment of Antonio Barrino to the Department of Music. With deep roots in HBCU band culture and a commitment to academic excellence, Barrino brings a bold new vision to Fisk’s instrumental music program.

A native of Holly Springs, Mississippi, Barrino joins Fisk with extensive experience across several storied institutions. He most recently served as Coordinator of Music Education and Instructor of Music at Talladega College. Prior to that, he held key roles at Alcorn State University, Alabama State University, and the University of Memphis—where he is currently completing his Ph.D. in Music Education.

“I am grateful to be a part of the Fisk Family,” said Barrino. “I am looking forward to enhancing the rich musical legacy of HBCU bands by bringing a new flavor to this institution. From the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers® to the academic emphasis of the institution, it is truly an honor to be a part of Fisk University.”

Barrino earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Performance from Grambling State University and a Master of Education in Music Education from Alabama State University. He has also served as a graduate assistant at the University of Memphis, where he taught courses in brass and woodwind methods and supervised student residencies.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Barrino to the Department of Music,” said Dr. Cordelia Anderson, Chair of the Department. “He brings a vibrant energy and fresh perspective that will not only enhance our band program but also strengthen music education and applied instruction throughout the department.”

Barrino is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated; Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity; and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity for Music. His achievements include induction into the Phi Kappa Lambda Music Society and being named to the Music Greeks 40 Under 40 Society in 2023. He maintains active membership in numerous professional organizations, including the National Association for Music Education, the HBCU Band Directors Consortium, and the Jazz Education Network.

Fisk University looks forward to the next chapter in its rich musical tradition, with Antonio Barrino helping to lead the way.