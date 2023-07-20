MEMPHIS, TN — Attorney Janika White is launching her campaign for Memphis City Council Super District 8 Seat 2 with incumbent Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson as her treasurer.

White has consistently served her community throughout her life and legal career. As a successful attorney at Janika White Law, PLLC, White is a client-centered attorney that relentlessly fights for justice, fairness, and restoration for her clients. White uses the law as a tool for change but developed a heart for service as a child, being raised in a family dedicated to serving Memphis and Shelby County. Her parents, John and Anita White, are retired educators from Memphis City Schools, each working in several capacities for nearly 40 years. White has grown and worked alongside her family to change her community her entire life.

With the endorsement of incumbent Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson, White is answering the call to serve as the next City Council member for Super District 8 Seat 2.

“Memphis needs a leader that will advocate change for those hard working families while also understanding the law to effectively make a positive impact. Crime continues to increase, utility infrastructure has been neglected, and resources for our youth to prosper is still a concern. It is past time for change and I will be that change agent,” said White.

“Janika White has always been a person of service, honesty, and leadership. Her passion and drive to advocate for the people of Memphis is why I am endorsing her to represent Super District 8-2. Although it was tough deciding if I would run for re-election, I trust that we will be in good hands with White’s knowledge, courage, and vision,” said Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson.

Janika White is a native Memphian, who is passionate about vigorously serving the people of the city she loves. Currently the owner of Janika White Law, PLLC, White is a skilled litigator with experience handling complex and high-profile criminal defense and civil cases. As an attorney, she prides herself on patiently guiding her clients through the details of their cases and diligently providing them with the understanding necessary to make informed decisions while effectively fighting on their behalf.

A graduate of Central High School, White attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she earned a B.A. in English with a minor in Business Administration. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville. Following law school, White served as a judicial law clerk to then-Chancellor Kenny Armstrong of the Shelby County Chancery Court. She went on to clerk for the Honorable Bernice Bouie Donald, who at the time was a United States District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee and now sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. White was also a previous partner at Bailey, Bailey, and White PLLC until she began her own practice, Janika White Law, PLLC.

White is no stranger to service– she was born into it. She is the daughter of John and Anita White, both of whom worked at legacy Memphis City Schools for nearly 40 years: Mr. White as an administrator and Mrs. White as an elementary school teacher. Her parents’ example instilled in Janika a desire to serve her community from an early age. She is also the niece of the late Reverend Ralph White of Bloomfield Baptist Church in the heart of South Memphis, where she was a member during her uncle’s leadership.

Janika walked alongside Reverend White as he poured his heart into the people of Memphis, served with pride and dignity, and called for reform and justice.

White has served on many boards and volunteers her services in the community to those who need access to justice. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association, Memphis Bar Association, Leo Bearman Sr. American Inn of Court, Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association, and Bloomfield Urban Ministries.

White is focused on serving the people as she has done her entire career. She will celebrate this launch at her campaign Kick-off party on Saturday, July 15th from 2p-3p at Perignons Restaurant and Event Center.

To learn more, visit www.janikawhite.com.