Bargain Hunt Going Out of Business—Tennessee Locations Holding Final Sales

Nashville, TN – (TN Tribune) – The Bargain Hunt is almost over. Bargain Hunt, a longtime player in the discount retail sector, has announced the permanent closure of all 92 stores across 10 states, marking the end of its operations amid mounting financial struggles. The company, known for offering deep discounts on overstock and excess inventory, has launched going-out-of-business sales with discounts of up to 40%, set to continue until its final shutdown at the end of February.

From Wholesale to Retail Success

Bargain Hunt’s origins trace back to 2000, when Robert Echols and Phil Pfeffer founded Essex Technology Group in Nashville, Tennessee, as a wholesaler specializing in closeout goods—buying excess inventory from major retailers and reselling it. In 2004, the company expanded into brick-and-mortar retail, opening its first store in Nashville under the name Essex Bargain Hunt.

Initially focused on electronics and computers, the company quickly grew, adopting the Bargain Hunt name and expanding into larger-format stores, often occupying former Staples and Circuit City locations. By 2017, Bargain Hunt had over 80 stores across the Midwest and Southern U.S. and continued its expansion with backing from Thomas H. Lee Partners, which acquired a majority stake in 2015.

The retailer’s business model revolved around selling brand-name products at 30% to 70% off regular prices, utilizing a unique tiered discount system that progressively lowered prices on items the longer they remained on shelves. This format positioned Bargain Hunt within the extreme value retail sector, catering to budget-conscious shoppers seeking deals on electronics, home goods, clothing, toys, and more.

Why Are Bargain Hunt Stores Closing?

The announcement of Bargain Hunt’s closure comes just days after its parent company, Essex Technology Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 3, 2025. The company cited liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, alongside assets between $50 million and $100 million.

The closures also include the shutdown of Bargain Hunt’s Tennessee distribution center in Antioch, affecting nearly 300 jobs. The company has not provided specific details beyond its financial struggles, but its closure reflects the broader challenges facing discount retailers in an increasingly competitive and shifting retail landscape.

Liquidation Sales & Gift Card Deadline

As part of the liquidation process, Ian Fredericks, president of Hilco Merchant Resources, which is overseeing the store closings, urged customers to shop early while inventory lasts.

“Stores are stocked, and new merchandise continues to arrive at deeply discounted prices,” Fredericks said. “We recommend shopping immediately for the best selection as this sale won’t last long.”

Customers holding Bargain Hunt gift cards have until February 12 to use them before all locations shut down permanently.

The End of an Era for Discount Retail

Bargain Hunt’s closure marks the end of a two-decade run for the Nashville-based retailer, which once stood as a dominant player in the discount market. Its downfall follows a growing trend of retail bankruptcies, as economic pressures, changing consumer habits, and supply chain disruptions continue to reshape the industry.

For now, shoppers looking for deep discounts can visit their nearest Bargain Hunt location before the final closure at the end of February.