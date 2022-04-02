Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Law firm Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the hiring of eight new attorneys, including seven in its main Nashville office.

Locally, the firm has added Jonathan Thomaston as senior trusts and estates attorney and Kristin Titley as an attorney. Joining the firm as associates are Marina Kirtland Carrier, Zane Cavender, Taylor O. Curtis, Emily E. Fountain and Gregory F. Maczko.

Thomaston previously was chief law clerk for Williamson County courts and a vice president and trust officer at Cumberland Trust. Titley formerly was an associate at King & Ballow.

“As we continue to seek out excellent attorneys to serve our clients’ growing and complex legal needs, we are excited to have announced the addition of 15 talented attorneys in 2022 following today’s announcement,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in a release. “This latest group of attorneys represents a broad cross-section of our firm’s key practice areas and will greatly benefit clients across the board to address the many legal challenges in today’s business landscape.”

Carrier, who works on commercial finance and real estate transactions, was previously an associate at Waller. Cavender formerly worked with Nelson Mullins, and his work includes intellectual property and technology matters.

Curtis previously practiced at firms in St. Louis and Las Vegas. His work includes tax matters and complex business transactions. Fountain comes to Bass from Sidley Austin in New York. Her work includes health care fraud.

Maczko works on health care regulatory and transactional matters and graduated from Vanderbilt Law School in 2021.